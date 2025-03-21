Britain’s Heathrow Airport closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs.

Flights were diverted to Gatwick Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport, tracking services showed.

At least 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow were affected already, including several from US cities that were canceled, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow” for the full day Friday, the airport’s statement said.

“We expect significant disruption over the coming days, and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”

Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest airports for international travel.

It had its busiest January on record earlier this year, with more than 6.3 million passengers, up more than 5 percent for the same period last year. January also was the 11th month in a row it averaged over 200,000 passengers a day, with the airport citing transatlantic travel as a key contributor.

All flights cancelled

Heathrow said it will provide an update on its operations when it has more information on restoring power available.

National Rail cancelled all trains to and from the airport.