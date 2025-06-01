The US sent Iran a "detailed and acceptable" nuclear proposal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to NewsNation, The Hill's sister network.

"(US) President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy (Steve) Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it," Leavitt told NewsNation on Sunday.

The White House declined to comment on proposal details "out of respect for the ongoing deal."

Related TRT Global - Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'

Iran confirms Saturday delivery

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Saturday that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi delivered "elements of the US proposal" during a short visit to Tehran.