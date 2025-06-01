INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
US reportedly sends 'detailed and acceptable' nuclear proposal to Iran
White House confirms Special Envoy Steve Witkoff delivered nuclear proposal.
Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it". / Reuters
June 1, 2025

The US sent Iran a "detailed and acceptable" nuclear proposal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to NewsNation, The Hill's sister network.

"(US) President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy (Steve) Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it," Leavitt told NewsNation on Sunday.

The White House declined to comment on proposal details "out of respect for the ongoing deal."

Iran confirms Saturday delivery

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Saturday that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi delivered "elements of the US proposal" during a short visit to Tehran.

Araghchi wrote on X that Iran would provide an "appropriate response" in line with its "principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people."

Trump, on Friday, indicated the countries were "fairly close" to reaching a new agreement, saying: "I think we have a chance of making a deal with Iran."

The development follows the fifth round of indirect US-Iran nuclear negotiations held May 23 in Rome under Omani mediation.

SOURCE:AA
