MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Trump only leader who can 'really put pressure' on Israel over Gaza, says Türkiye's Fidan
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan notes decisive US sway over Israel and cautions against escalating tensions with Iran, stressing Tehran is open to talks, but may prepare for worst-case scenarios if pressured.
Trump only leader who can 'really put pressure' on Israel over Gaza, says Türkiye's Fidan
Hakan Fidan highlights US leverage on Israel and cautions against attacking Iran. [File] / AA
January 24, 2026

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that US President Donald Trump is the only leader with the power to exert real pressure on Israel to halt its aggression in besieged Gaza, arguing that Washington's influence remains decisive if the president chooses to use it.

Speaking during the "On the Record" programme with journalist Hadley Gamble, Hakan Fidan said he believes Trump has the capacity to stop the fighting in Gaza, noting that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreements multiple times.

"We believe that President Trump is the only person who can really put pressure on Israel," Fidan said.

Asked about the possibility of Türkiye sending troops to Gaza, Fidan referred to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara is ready to do everything within its means to support a peace plan.

He said Türkiye would be willing to take part in an international stabilisation force in Gaza but stressed that any deployment would depend on broader international consensus.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition

Fidan cautions against attacking Iran

On Iran, Fidan warned against US military attacks, saying increased pressure risks further destabilisation.

RECOMMENDED

"I will advise my American friends: 'Don't make it,'" he said, referring to the prospect of possible attack.

He said sanctions are already damaging Iran's economy and fueling domestic protests, adding that Tehran remains open to negotiation but could prepare for worst-case scenarios if it feels cornered.

"Stability in Iran is important for all of us," Fidan said, stressing that dialogue, not force, is the only viable path.

Turning to regional developments, Fidan said he sees cautious optimism, particularly in Syria, and hopes the Gaza ceasefire will hold.

He said recent coordination on Syria shows regional countries, the United States and the wider international community have, for the first time, acted quickly and collectively on a Middle East issue.

"If we can repeat this on other problems in our region, we can really make quick achievements," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye seeks to play a constructive role and believes regional problems should be addressed primarily by regional actors, adding that cooperation on Gaza and Syria reflects growing goodwill, particularly between Türkiye and Arab countries.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15