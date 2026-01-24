Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that US President Donald Trump is the only leader with the power to exert real pressure on Israel to halt its aggression in besieged Gaza, arguing that Washington's influence remains decisive if the president chooses to use it.
Speaking during the "On the Record" programme with journalist Hadley Gamble, Hakan Fidan said he believes Trump has the capacity to stop the fighting in Gaza, noting that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreements multiple times.
"We believe that President Trump is the only person who can really put pressure on Israel," Fidan said.
Asked about the possibility of Türkiye sending troops to Gaza, Fidan referred to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara is ready to do everything within its means to support a peace plan.
He said Türkiye would be willing to take part in an international stabilisation force in Gaza but stressed that any deployment would depend on broader international consensus.
Fidan cautions against attacking Iran
On Iran, Fidan warned against US military attacks, saying increased pressure risks further destabilisation.
"I will advise my American friends: 'Don't make it,'" he said, referring to the prospect of possible attack.
He said sanctions are already damaging Iran's economy and fueling domestic protests, adding that Tehran remains open to negotiation but could prepare for worst-case scenarios if it feels cornered.
"Stability in Iran is important for all of us," Fidan said, stressing that dialogue, not force, is the only viable path.
Turning to regional developments, Fidan said he sees cautious optimism, particularly in Syria, and hopes the Gaza ceasefire will hold.
He said recent coordination on Syria shows regional countries, the United States and the wider international community have, for the first time, acted quickly and collectively on a Middle East issue.
"If we can repeat this on other problems in our region, we can really make quick achievements," he said.
Fidan said Türkiye seeks to play a constructive role and believes regional problems should be addressed primarily by regional actors, adding that cooperation on Gaza and Syria reflects growing goodwill, particularly between Türkiye and Arab countries.