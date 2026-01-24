Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that US President Donald Trump is the only leader with the power to exert real pressure on Israel to halt its aggression in besieged Gaza, arguing that Washington's influence remains decisive if the president chooses to use it.

Speaking during the "On the Record" programme with journalist Hadley Gamble, Hakan Fidan said he believes Trump has the capacity to stop the fighting in Gaza, noting that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreements multiple times.

"We believe that President Trump is the only person who can really put pressure on Israel," Fidan said.

Asked about the possibility of Türkiye sending troops to Gaza, Fidan referred to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara is ready to do everything within its means to support a peace plan.

He said Türkiye would be willing to take part in an international stabilisation force in Gaza but stressed that any deployment would depend on broader international consensus.

Related TRT World - Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition

Fidan cautions against attacking Iran

On Iran, Fidan warned against US military attacks, saying increased pressure risks further destabilisation.