Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday during his visit to Belgrade, according to the Turkish foreign ministry.

After the meeting, Vucic posted on social media that he was pleased to host Fidan and emphasised the importance Serbia places on its relationship with Türkiye for regional stability.

Vucic described bilateral relations as characterised by active political dialogue and wide-ranging cooperation in areas including the economy, energy, tourism, culture and education.

He welcomed Türkiye’s commitment to participate in the 2027 World Expo in Belgrade, calling it a sign of strong partnership and mutual trust between the two nations.