TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 kicks off with global leaders attending
Türkiye is hosting the fifth edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, bringing together more than 150 countries and global leaders.
Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 kicks off with global leaders attending
Türkiye hosts the Antalya Diplomacy Forum under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
3 hours ago

The fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicked off in Türkiye on Friday, bringing together world leaders and senior officials to address growing global uncertainty.

Held under the auspices of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the three-day forum is taking place in the southern Mediterranean city of Antalya under the theme Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.

More than 150 countries are represented at the event, including over 20 heads of state and government and nearly 15 deputy leaders.

The forum also brings together more than 50 ministers – over 40 of them foreign ministers – as well as representatives from 75 international organisations.

In total, more than 460 high-level participants and nearly 5,000 attendees, including academics and students, are expected to take part.

RECOMMENDED

Participants from Africa and Europe make up nearly half of the attending heads of state. At the same time, foreign ministers are expected to join mainly from Africa, Europe and Asia.

The forum features more than 40 panels and events, including leadership-level discussions addressing political, economic, environmental, and technological challenges, with a particular focus on the evolving global landscape.

Sessions are being streamed live on the forum’s official website and social media platforms, with several also broadcast by Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT.

On the sidelines, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend a series of meetings, including the Balkan Peace Platform Third Foreign Ministers Meeting, a session on Gaza, an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States foreign ministers, and a Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Egypt meeting.

RelatedTRT World - World leaders gather in Türkiye for 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Confusion over Lebanon-Israel talks as UK, France urge truce
Israel warns Lebanese residents to leave areas south of Zahrani River amid strikes
US says it targeted another suspected narco vessel in Pacific, killing three
Pakistan briefs Saudi Arabia on US–Iran mediation, secures fresh financial support
Why is US going back to World War II era, approaching automakers to make weapons?
Russian attacks on Ukraine leave three killed — local officials
FIFA chief says Iran 'for sure' participating in World Cup
'Butcher of Bosnia' Ratko Mladic suffers stroke while serving life sentence
Turkish parliament speaker calls for Israel's suspension from United Nations
US Senate blocks latest Democratic effort to curb Trump's Iran war powers
Trump threatens to fire Jerome Powell if he refuses to vacate Fed chair
Dozens of Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia strikes
Leavitt signals Islamabad for next US-Iran talks, praising Pakistan's 'incredible' mediation role
By Baba Umar
Erdogan expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in southern province
US rejects Russian proposal to take Iran's uranium stockpile: Kremlin