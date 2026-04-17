The fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicked off in Türkiye on Friday, bringing together world leaders and senior officials to address growing global uncertainty.

Held under the auspices of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the three-day forum is taking place in the southern Mediterranean city of Antalya under the theme Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.

More than 150 countries are represented at the event, including over 20 heads of state and government and nearly 15 deputy leaders.

The forum also brings together more than 50 ministers – over 40 of them foreign ministers – as well as representatives from 75 international organisations.

In total, more than 460 high-level participants and nearly 5,000 attendees, including academics and students, are expected to take part.