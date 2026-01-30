Venezuela on Thursday unveiled significant reforms to its oil industry and welcomed the reopening of commercial airspace as part of a broader shift following a tumultuous political shake-up that saw President Nicolas Maduro abducted by the US in early January.

In Caracas, lawmakers and acting President Delcy Rodriguez enacted a wide-ranging overhaul of the nation’s hydrocarbons laws aimed at dismantling elements of the state’s long-held oil monopoly, previously maintained by the state-owned giant Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and inviting greater private and foreign participation in the country’s energy sector.

Key provisions of the law include lowering taxes and royalties to ensure project competitiveness and giving private producers the autonomy to manage their own oilfields, handle asset transfers, and outsource operations without mandatory PDVSA majority control.

The law also requires that legal disputes be resolved in international or US courts rather than the Venezuelan judicial system.



The legal changes are a direct response to a proposed $100 billion reconstruction plan for the Venezuelan oil industry, championed by the Trump administration.

Rodriguez called the reform a “historic qualitative leap” that could unlock Venezuela’s vast proven reserves and restore the country as a major producer, as US companies begin surveying potential opportunities on the ground.