Israel tortured, abused Gaza hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya: lawyer
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya was detained by Israeli forces in December after raiding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Ghaid Qassem, a Palestinian lawyer, managed to visit Abu Safiya last Thursday, according to a statement from the Gaza Prisoners’ Media Office. / Reuters
January 1, 2022

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, was subjected to torture and brutal abuse in Israeli prisons, a Palestinian lawyer has said.

In late December, Israeli forces arrested Abu Safiya at gunpoint after raiding the hospital amid destruction that left the facility inoperable.

Ghaid Qassem, a Palestinian lawyer, managed to visit Abu Safiya last Thursday, according to a statement from the Gaza Prisoners’ Media Office.

The Gaza doctor has been held for over 70 days in Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, she said.

"From the first moment of his arrest, Abu Safiya was transferred to the notorious Sde Teiman detention centre (in the Nevef desert in southern Israel), where he was held in solitary confinement for 14 days,” the lawyer said, quoting the Palestinian doctor.

Regarding his interrogation, Qassem said that "the longest session lasted for 13 consecutive days, with each session ranging from 8 to 10 hours."

She emphasised that throughout his detention, Abu Safiya was "subjected to continuous and extremely brutal mistreatment, torture, and abuse."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
