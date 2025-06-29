Pakistan has blamed India for “orchestrating and planning” the terror attack in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that killed at least 13 soldiers and wounded dozens of others, including civilians.

Security officials said the coordinated attack occurred when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a bomb disposal unit vehicle of the 22nd Frontier Force Regiment.

The attack was claimed by a faction of the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a statement , Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) described the attack as a cowardly act planned and orchestrated by the “terrorist state of India” and executed by its proxy, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Rejecting the allegation, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said:

“We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves.”

The attack is one of the deadliest single-day attacks on security forces in recent months in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “strongly condemned” the attack and praised the army for the operation that killed the 14 terrorists, according to a Prime Minister’s Office statement.