After engagements in Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdogan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, other senior Qatari officials, and Türkiye’s Ambassador Mustafa Goksu were among those who welcomed him.

During his visit, Erdogan is expected to meet the Qatari emir for bilateral and delegation-level talks.