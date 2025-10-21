TÜRKİYE
Erdogan arrives in Qatar for summit with Al Thani
The Turkish leader will meet the Qatari emir and attend the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting.
Erdogan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport. / AA
October 21, 2025

After engagements in Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdogan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, other senior Qatari officials, and Türkiye’s Ambassador Mustafa Goksu were among those who welcomed him.

During his visit, Erdogan is expected to meet the Qatari emir for bilateral and delegation-level talks.

He will also attend the 11th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, where the two sides are expected to sign several cooperation agreements.

Qatar is the second stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.

