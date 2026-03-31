Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country had the "necessary will" to end the ongoing war with Israel and the United States, but was seeking guarantees that the conflict would not be repeated.

"We possess the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met -- especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression," Pezeshkian said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa, according to a statement from his office, reiterating a key demand of Tehran's.

Responding to a 15-point US plan for ending the war last week, Iran issued a five-point counterproposal that also called for ending the "aggression" and establishing a mechanism guaranteeing that neither Israel nor the United States would return to war, Iranian media reported.

"The solution to normalising the situation is the cessation of their aggressive attacks," Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.

EU war stance

Pezeshkian warned that any external “intervention” in the ongoing war would have “serious consequences,” as he criticised Europe’s stance on the US-Israeli strikes on the country.

He slammed EU silence over US-Israeli "crimes" as “inconsistent with its human rights claims,” calling on the European countries “to align their policies with international law.”

Costa, for his part, said Europe “does not support the attacks on Iran,” expressing concern over the war’s global impact. He called for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic solutions.