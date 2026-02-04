US Vice President JD Vance has unveiled plans to marshal allies into a preferential trade bloc for critical minerals, proposing coordinated price floors as Washington escalates efforts to loosen China’s grip on materials crucial to advanced manufacturing.

Wednesday’s meeting in Washington joined by representatives of more than 50 countries comes after President Donald Trump on Monday launched a strategic stockpile of critical minerals, called Project Vault, backed by $10 billion in seed funding from the US Export-Import Bank and $2 billion in private funding.

"We want to eliminate that problem of people flooding into our markets with cheap critical minerals to undercut our domestic manufacturers," Vance told the gathering of visiting ministers in Washington without mentioning China.

"We will establish reference prices for critical minerals at each stage of production, pricing that reflects real-world fair market value, and for members of the preferential zone, these reference prices will operate as a floor maintained through adjustable tariffs to uphold pricing integrity," Vance said.

Shares of minerals companies fell on the news. MP Materials lost 2.8 percent, Critical Metals dropped 7.7 percent, NioCorp Developments was down 2.8 percent, and USA Rare Earths lost 6.6 percent in morning trading in New York.

China has wielded its chokehold on the processing of many minerals as geo-economic leverage, at times curbing exports, suppressing prices and undercutting other countries' ability to diversify sources of the materials used to make semiconductors, electric vehicles and advanced weapons.

Prices regulation for critical minerals

Vance called for a "trading bloc among allies and partners" that guarantees American access while "also expanding production across the entire zone."