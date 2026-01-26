POLITICS
3 min read
US, South Korea move toward nuclear-powered submarine cooperation as Seoul expands nuclear energy
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says submarine cooperation will strengthen deterrence and the US alliance, while Seoul also unveils plans to build two new nuclear reactors by 2038 to meet clean energy demand.
US, South Korea move toward nuclear-powered submarine cooperation as Seoul expands nuclear energy
FILE: South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the sidelines of UNGA in New York City, September 22 2025. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

South Korea’s push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines will contribute to the alliance with the US by boosting Seoul’s deterrence capabilities, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Monday.

Cho made the remarks during a breakfast meeting with the US Undersecretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Colby is visiting Seoul this week following the Pentagon's release of a new National Defence Strategy, which includes its policy direction for the Korean Peninsula and other alliance issues.

"Minister Cho, in particular, recalled that nuclear-powered submarine cooperation will contribute to the alliance (with the US) by strengthening South Korea's deterrence capabilities, calling for the need for concrete implementation steps through working-level talks," the ministry said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but 'flexibility' needed: Hegseth

Colby appreciated South Korea’s commitment as a "model ally" to playing a leading role in the defence of the Korean Peninsula by strengthening its own defence capabilities.

The US Department of War will play an active role in ensuring that key agreements reached at the summit talks are swiftly implemented, he added.

In November last year, South Korea and the US signed a trade agreement that includes a $150 billion Korean investment in the US shipbuilding sector, and both countries agreed to “move forward” on building nuclear-powered submarines.

Under the agreement, South Korea will build nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new partnership with Washington in shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and the nuclear industry.

In a related development, South Korea’s defence ministry said the new US defence strategy placed an emphasis on Seoul's own capabilities to play a more "leading role" in the security of the Korean Peninsula.

The National Defence Strategy said South Korea is capable of taking "primary" responsibility to deter North Korea with "critical, but more limited" US support.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - US strikes trade deal with South Korea including 15 percent tariff, Trump says

South Korea to build two new nuclear reactors

Meanwhile, South Korea also announced on Monday that it will construct two new nuclear reactors by 2038 amid growing demand for clean energy.

Speaking at a news conference in Seoul, Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan said the government will conduct necessary procedures to complete building two large-scale nuclear reactors between 2037-2038 as planned under the 11th basic plan devised by the previous government.

He said to cut carbon emissions in the energy sector, it is necessary to reduce power generation through coal and liquefied natural gas.

"Therefore, we need power system operations centered on renewable energy and nuclear power," he added.

Last week, two public opinion polls commissioned by the government showed that an average of 80 percent of respondents said nuclear power is needed, with 60 percent supporting the additional construction plan.

State-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co (KHNP) will soon begin a bidding process to select the host cities or towns for the two reactors by 2027.

KHNP aims to receive the nuclear safety watchdog's approval for the plan by 2031 to complete the construction between 2037-2038, according to the ministry.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43