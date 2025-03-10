At least four people were injured in the central Indian town of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday after clashes broke out when revellers celebrating India's Champions Trophy win lit firecrackers outside a mosque, officials said.

The clashes in the town, earlier known as Mhow, involved stone pelting from both sides, officials said, and several cars, shops, and bikes were also vandalised and torched.

The town is located about 200 km (124 miles) from Madhya Pradesh state's capital Bhopal.

"Some processions were being taken out in which some people lit firecrackers outside the masjid (mosque), after which there was a disagreement between both sides," senior police officer Hitika Vasal told reporters.

Police used tear gas shells to quell the violence, local media reported.

Video footage showed deserted lanes with police personnel in riot gear, as some cars with shattered windows and others blackened as a result of being torched stood by the side.