More than 40 million people are under blizzard warnings in the northeast United States, as a winter storm has dumped shin-deep snow and officials in New York enforced a citywide travel ban.

The so-called "Nor'easter" pummeled the region on Monday, disrupting flights and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered nonessential drivers off the road and shut down schools. Authorities in neighbouring New Jersey and Rhode Island issued similar travel restrictions.

Some were frustrated by the region's second major winter storm in weeks.

"I'm sick of it. I don't want to see no more snow," Vincent Greer, a resident of Wildwood, New Jersey, said as he shoveled outside his building.

The National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions and "crippling impacts" would continue in the northeast US for much of Monday.

More than 5,500 flights in or out of the United States were canceled and hundreds more delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.

New York's three major airports as well as Boston Logan Airport saw the most cancellations.

At least four states —Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island — had seen two feet (60 centimeters) of snow by Monday morning.

State of emergency

The storm comes weeks after the region recovered from another devastating winter weather system that was linked to more than 100 deaths.

Officials did not hold back in their public warnings ahead of the latest snowfall.