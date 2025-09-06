WORLD
South Korea vows response after US arrests hundreds at Hyundai plant
President Lee Jae Myung has ordered action after over 300 Koreans were detained at a US Hyundai battery plant amid trade tensions.
Hyundai and LG employees were detained by the largest US single-site raid. [File photo] / AP
September 6, 2025

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has ordered all-out efforts to respond to the arrests of hundreds of the nation's citizens in a US immigration raid on a Hyundai Motor car battery factory.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Saturday that the government has set up a team to respond to Thursday's arrest of over 300 Koreans at the facility, under construction in the southern state of Georgia, and that he may go to Washington to meet with officials if needed.

The arrest of some 475 workers at the plant near Savannah, part of President Donald Trump's escalating crackdown on immigrants, was the largest single-site enforcement operation in the US Department of Homeland Security's history.

The Trump administration and Seoul, a key Asian ally and investor in the US, have been at odds over the details of a trade deal that includes $350 billion of South Korean investment in the United States.

LG Energy Solution, which is working with Hyundai to build the factory, said it had asked employees to return from US business trips while suspending travel to the United States except for customer meetings.

LG Energy Solution said 47 of its employees and about 250 workers for contractors at the joint venture factory were detained.

