Canada pulls staff from Tel Aviv, urges citizens to leave Iran amid security risks
Ottawa cites civil unrest, arbitrary detention risks and limited consular assistance in updated travel advisory.
Ottawa says that while some airlines have suspended flights, commercial and overland exit options are available. / Others
10 hours ago

Canada has begun relocating non-essential diplomatic staff and their dependents out of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv due to "ongoing tensions in the region," as the US weighs striking Iran.

"Global Affairs Canada has made the decision to temporarily relocate non-essential employees and dependents from Tel Aviv," the government said in a statement on Friday, adding that its Israeli embassy remained open.

"Canadian staff and their dependents in Lebanon and Palestine remain in place, and our missions continue to operate normally," said the statement, which also urged Canadians in Iran to "leave now if they can do so safely."

The development comes as Ottawa intensifies warnings to its citizens regarding Iran. In an updated travel advisory issued on Friday, the government urged Canadians to avoid all travel to the country and advised those currently there to leave if it is safe to do so.

The government warned that Iranian authorities have “arrested and/or detained individuals, including foreign and dual nationals, to exert political or diplomatic influence on their governments.”

Ottawa added: “You should leave Iran now if you can do so safely,” noting that while some airlines have suspended flights, commercial and overland exit options are available.

It also cautioned that “our ability to provide consular services in Iran is extremely limited,” urging Canadians to make contingency plans that do not rely on government evacuations.

RelatedTRT World - US–Iran standoff results in global diplomatic exodus as governments move to evacuate personnel

The US, in recent weeks, reinforced its military presence in the region and signalled the possibility of military action to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes and curb “its regional allies.”

Tehran has accused Washington and Israel of fabricating pretexts for intervention and regime change, and has warned it would respond to any military attack, even if limited, while insisting that sanctions relief must accompany any restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Both countries conducted a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva. Two rounds of indirect talks were held under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
