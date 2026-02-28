Canada has begun relocating non-essential diplomatic staff and their dependents out of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv due to "ongoing tensions in the region," as the US weighs striking Iran.

"Global Affairs Canada has made the decision to temporarily relocate non-essential employees and dependents from Tel Aviv," the government said in a statement on Friday, adding that its Israeli embassy remained open.

"Canadian staff and their dependents in Lebanon and Palestine remain in place, and our missions continue to operate normally," said the statement, which also urged Canadians in Iran to "leave now if they can do so safely."

The development comes as Ottawa intensifies warnings to its citizens regarding Iran. In an updated travel advisory issued on Friday, the government urged Canadians to avoid all travel to the country and advised those currently there to leave if it is safe to do so.

The government warned that Iranian authorities have “arrested and/or detained individuals, including foreign and dual nationals, to exert political or diplomatic influence on their governments.”

Ottawa added: “You should leave Iran now if you can do so safely,” noting that while some airlines have suspended flights, commercial and overland exit options are available.