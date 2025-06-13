Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq and Jordan on Friday after Israel launched attacks on targets in Iran, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.

Proliferating conflict zones around the world are becoming an increasing burden on airline operations and profitability, and more of a safety concern.

Six commercial aircraft have been shot down unintentionally and three nearly missed since 2001, according to aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders at the start of what it described as a multi-phase assault to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel's air defence units stood on high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines said it had suspended flights to and from Israel.

Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, according to state media and notices to pilots.

As reports of strikes in Iran emerged, a number of commercial flights by airlines including Dubai's Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India were flying over Iran.

Air India, which overflies Iran for its Europe and North American flights, said several flights were being diverted or returned to their origin, including ones from New York, Vancouver, Chicago and London.

Emirates and Lufthansa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

‘The situation is still emerging’

Iraq early on Friday closed its airspace and suspended all traffic at its airports, Iraqi state media reported.