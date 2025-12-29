China joined an increasing number of nations across the world to oppose Israeli recognition of the breakaway Somali territory of Somaliland.

China is concerned and firmly opposes the move, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday in response to a question on Tel Aviv’s move to recognise Somaliland last week.

Recalling rejection and condemnation of the move by various nations and multinational blocs, Lin said China “firmly supports Somalia’s sovereignty, reunification, and territorial integrity,” as Somaliland is an “inalienable part” of the country.

Beijing opposes any move that splits Somalia’s territory. The Somaliland question is entirely Somalia’s internal affair and should be resolved by the Somalian people in a way that fits Somalia’s national conditions.

Lin said countries “outside the region should stop inappropriate interference. No country should aid and abet separatist forces in other countries for its own selfish gains.”

The Chinese ministry spokesman also called on Somaliland authorities to “get a clear sense of where things are headed" and immediately stop any separatist course and "collision with external forces.”