Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the United States should limit its campaign against Iran to degrading its military capabilities, warning that any move towards regime change would pose serious risks for the wider region.

Speaking to TRT Haber on Tuesday, Fidan said there were two main options shaping the course of the war. “The first is a professional military assessment focused on eliminating Iran’s military capabilities, with the view that operations will continue until that objective is achieved,” he said. “The second is a perspective that seeks regime change through military means.”

“Moving toward the second – regime change – means introducing very different scenarios and risks for the region,” he said.

Fidan cautioned that the duration, scope and secondary consequences of the conflict would vary significantly depending on which objective prevails. He added that Ankara hopes Washington remains focused on the initial military objective rather than expanding the campaign into a broader political agenda of political transformation.

At the same time, he suggested that diplomatic space may still exist. Fidan said developments within Iran’s leadership could present an opportunity to halt the war.

“It may be possible to revive negotiations from this point,” he said, adding that a new leadership in Tehran could adopt a more flexible stance. “I believe the new leadership could represent an opportunity to stop the war.”

Regional spillover concerns

Fidan also warned that Iran’s strategy in the ongoing conflict risks dragging the wider region into war, accusing Tehran of targeting Gulf energy infrastructure as leverage.

He said the Middle East is passing through “very critical days”, stressing that the impact of the conflict extends far beyond Iran.

“The effects of this war are not confined to Iran. As we had anticipated, they are spreading across the entire region,” he said.

Fidan argued that Tehran appears to be operating under a doctrine of escalation in the face of what it perceives as an existential threat. “We see a strategy of ‘if I go down, I will take the region with me’,” he said, pointing to attacks on energy infrastructure across Gulf states.

He added that many Gulf countries had worked intensively to prevent the outbreak of war, noting that even an hour before the strikes began, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister were engaged in efforts to stop the conflict.

Despite these efforts, Fidan described Iran’s decision to strike countries including Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan as “an incredibly wrong strategy”, particularly given that several had maintained neutrality and refrained from opening their airspace or bases to attacking forces.

Call for coordinated diplomacy