WORLD
2 min read
Japan's ruling party faces new blow in slush fund scandal
Public support for Ishiba has plummeted, raising concerns ahead of July’s upper house election.
00:00
Japan's ruling party faces new blow in slush fund scandal
Kishida’s office distributed gift vouchers to parliamentary vice ministers during his premiership in 2022. / Reuters
March 19, 2025

A deepening slush fund scandal has continued to cast a shadow over Japan’s ruling party leaders following revelations that former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, following his successor Shigeru Ishiba, also handed out gift vouchers to lawmakers during his tenure.

"We always followed the law," Kishida's office told Kyodo News on Wednesday.

He served as prime minister from 2021 to 2024, before handing over to Ishiba last year.

Kishida’s office distributed gift vouchers to parliamentary vice ministers during his premiership in 2022, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported, citing Liberal Democratic Party sources.

Ishiba is under scrutiny for distributing gift certificates worth $670 each to 15 new lower house lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party to express his "appreciation" for them.

RelatedTRT Global - Japan sends 1,700 firefighters to battle raging forest fire

Handouts for lawmakers

RECOMMENDED

Recent polls show that public support for Ishiba’s government has fallen to new lows after he handed out gift vouchers to over a dozen ruling party lawmakers.

The premier contended that his actions did not violate political fund laws but apologised for causing "distrust and anger among many people."

Opposition parties are increasing pressure on the scandal-plagued Liberal Democratic Party, with a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan demanding that Kishida answer questions in parliament.

All 15 lawmakers later returned the gift vouchers to Ishiba’s office.

The latest opinion polls could deal a blow to Ishiba’s leadership ahead of an upper house election scheduled for July.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump's call to impeach judge draws rare rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat