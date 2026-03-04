Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed “serious concern” on Wednesday over the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging all parties to respect international law and adhere to the UN Charter.

In a joint statement, they said they were closely monitoring developments following attacks initiated by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran against several countries in the region, “which continue to heighten tensions in the Middle East and pose a grave threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability.”

“We call on all countries to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” they said, underscoring the need to avoid actions that could further destabilise the region.

The ministers described the escalation as particularly regrettable because it occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including mediation initiatives led by Oman aimed at advancing a negotiated solution to the crisis.

"We further reiterate the obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions," they said.