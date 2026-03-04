WAR ON IRAN
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Foreign ministers of the 11-member bloc call for immediate cessation of hostilities and avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation in the region.
The bloc's foreign ministers said they were closely monitoring developments following Israeli-US attacks against Iran on Feb. 28. / Reuters
11 hours ago

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed “serious concern” on Wednesday over the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging all parties to respect international law and adhere to the UN Charter.

In a joint statement, they said they were closely monitoring developments following attacks initiated by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran against several countries in the region, “which continue to heighten tensions in the Middle East and pose a grave threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability.”

“We call on all countries to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” they said, underscoring the need to avoid actions that could further destabilise the region.

The ministers described the escalation as particularly regrettable because it occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including mediation initiatives led by Oman aimed at advancing a negotiated solution to the crisis.

"We further reiterate the obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions," they said.

“We emphasise the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and call on all parties concerned to exercise utmost self-restraint, avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation, and resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region,” they added.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.

Six US service members were killed and several others wounded in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations center in Kuwait during the operation, said US Central Command (CENTCOM).

