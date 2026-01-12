Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in an online meeting focused on preparations for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.
Fidan joined the virtual meeting on Monday as a follow-up to talks held in Miami, Florida, in late December 2025, according to Turkish foreign ministry sources.
The meeting brought together officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar to discuss preparations for the next stage of the Gaza peace plan.
A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.
Diplomacy
Fidan also had separate telephone conversations with his Greek and Uzbek counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Fidan and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The two discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues, the sources said.
The two also discussed preparations for an upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between the two countries.
No further details of the conversations were disclosed.