WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Netanyahu orders 48-hour surge in Iran air strikes fearing Trump may halt war — report
Benjamin Netanyahu instructs the military to speed up its air campaign against Iran for 48 hours to destroy as much of the country's arms industry as possible before Washington moves towards a ceasefire.
Netanyahu orders 48-hour surge in Iran air strikes fearing Trump may halt war — report
Netanyahu accelerates strikes on Iran before potential ceasefire. (FILE) / Reuters
19 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to speed up its air aggressions against Iran for 48 hours to destroy as much of the country's arms industry as possible before Washington moves toward a ceasefire, according to the New York Times.

The directive has come after Netanyahu's government obtained a copy of a US-drafted 15-point plan to end the war and concluded it did not adequately address Iran's nuclear programme or ballistic missile capabilities.

Israeli officials fear US President Donald Trump could announce peace talks at any moment, the report said.

On the reported plan, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt urged caution, saying she had seen a plan "floated in the media" but that the White House had never confirmed it.

"There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual," she added.

Netanyahu issued the order during a meeting at a military headquarters on Tuesday, following briefings from senior commanders on remaining viable targets.

RelatedTRT World - White House declines to say who US is negotiating with in Iran as backchannel talks continue

Limited leverage

The urgency reflects a constraint Israel faces in the war, according to Israeli national security officials cited in the report.

The decision to end the war rests with Trump, leaving Netanyahu with limited influence over its conclusion.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli officials remain divided, with some pushing for at least another week of attacks while others favour an earlier end.

Officials cited in the report said the most significant military gains came in the opening week, with concerns growing over international opinion, the war's financial cost and the burden on Israelis.

Uprising debate

Trump has rejected a suggestion by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly encourage an uprising in Iran, according to Axios.

Netanyahu suggested urging Iranians to take to the streets during a recent call, but Trump opposed the idea, warning protesters could be "mowed down", the report said, citing US and Israeli sources familiar with the conversation.

The report added Israeli officials believed recent strikes targeting senior Iranian figures could weaken the regime and create conditions for unrest.

The United States and Israel launched their joint war against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people.

Iran has responded with strikes across the region, disrupting oil flows and aviation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks