Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to speed up its air aggressions against Iran for 48 hours to destroy as much of the country's arms industry as possible before Washington moves toward a ceasefire, according to the New York Times.

The directive has come after Netanyahu's government obtained a copy of a US-drafted 15-point plan to end the war and concluded it did not adequately address Iran's nuclear programme or ballistic missile capabilities.

Israeli officials fear US President Donald Trump could announce peace talks at any moment, the report said.

On the reported plan, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt urged caution, saying she had seen a plan "floated in the media" but that the White House had never confirmed it.

"There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual," she added.

Netanyahu issued the order during a meeting at a military headquarters on Tuesday, following briefings from senior commanders on remaining viable targets.

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Limited leverage

The urgency reflects a constraint Israel faces in the war, according to Israeli national security officials cited in the report.

The decision to end the war rests with Trump, leaving Netanyahu with limited influence over its conclusion.