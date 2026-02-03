Sudanese army forces on Tuesday broke a paramilitary siege on the key southern city of Kadugli, two army sources told AFP, in their latest advance through the Kordofan region.

"Our forces have entered Kadugli and lifted the siege," one source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

South Kordofan state capital Kadugli, where the United Nations confirmed a famine last year, has been besieged for much of Sudan's nearly three-year war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which broke out in April 2023.

The siege has seen the city surrounded by RSF fighters and their local allies, a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz el Hilu.

The allies had also besieged the neighbouring town of Dilling, which the UN has said suffered similar famine conditions, before army troops broke through in late January.

The army this week advanced across about 100 kilometres that separate the two cities.

"After fierce battles on the road between Dilling and Kadugli, our forces defeated the RSF and their supporting Hilu militia, inflicting heavy losses upon them," another army source told AFP.

Since it broke out, the war has killed tens of thousands and left 11 million people displaced.

Reversing paramilitary push