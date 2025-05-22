Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late on Wednesday outside a Jewish museum in Washington by a gunman, authorities said.

President Donald Trump condemned the attack in the heart of the US capital, saying: "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!"

Shots rang out on the sidewalk outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington as the venue held a social event for young professionals and diplomatic staff.

Israel's foreign ministry identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

Lischinsky was a research assistant at the Israeli embassy, while Milgrim worked for its public diplomacy department, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

A video clip circulating on social media after the attack showed a young man in a jacket and white shirt shouting "free, free Palestine" as he was led away by police.

Police confirmed the suspected shooter walked into the museum after the attack and had been detained.

"The shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody," Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

"Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire.

"After the shooting, the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security." She said the handcuffed man -- whom she identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago -- told them where he had discarded the gun.

