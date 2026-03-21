TÜRKİYE
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Gulf states may ‘take action’ as Iran war risks wider escalation: Turkish top diplomat
Hakan Fidan relays Gulf concerns over a prolonged Iran war, warning rising risks, reluctance to join the conflict and potential cracks between the US and Israel.
Gulf states may ‘take action’ as Iran war risks wider escalation: Turkish top diplomat
Hakan Fidan says officials he met in Riyadh expect the war to continue for another two to three weeks, with risk levels steadily rising. / AA
March 21, 2026

Gulf countries have warned they may be forced to take action if the war involving Iran continues, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, highlighting growing concern that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional crisis.

Speaking after a regional tour covering Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, Fidan told reporters in Ankara on Saturday that officials he met — including during talks in Riyadh — see the war continuing for another two to three weeks, with risk levels steadily rising.

He said Gulf states made clear from the outset they would not allow their airspace or bases to be used against Iran and would not become parties to the war.

At the same time, they accused Iran of deliberately targeting not only military installations but also civilian infrastructure and economic assets.

RelatedTRT World - Israel behind unprecedented crisis, Fidan says, warns Iran over 'unjustified' strikes on neighbours

‘War may last longer’

Fidan warned that the trajectory of the conflict could shift further, pointing to signs of divergence between the United States and Israel.

“Israel will try to influence the US and will seek to prevent a ceasefire or the achievement of peace in the near term,” he said. “There has been a growing assessment that the US’ and Israel’s initial positions are drifting apart. This, in turn, could lead to a longer war.”

He added that negotiations while fighting continues appear unlikely, but outlined a possible pathway: a short-term ceasefire that could open space for talks, while still leaving open the option of renewed hostilities if diplomacy fails.

“Israel may adopt a policy of prolonging the war as much as possible in order to inflict greater damage on Iran,” Fidan said, arguing that the key obstacle is not the absence of plans to end the war, but rather a lack of willingness to pursue peace.

Riyadh talks seek ‘common ground’

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Fidan said a March 19 meeting in Riyadh brought together regional countries directly or indirectly affected by the war, with the aim of forming a shared assessment of the situation.

“The meeting was held to gather the regional countries’ assessments… It was intended as an effort to seek common ground,” he said, adding that participants underscored the urgency of the situation.

He noted that while the meeting focused primarily on Iran’s actions, Türkiye ensured that concerns over Israel’s role were also reflected in the joint statement, particularly regarding what Ankara sees as expansionist policies.

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Post-war shifts and Türkiye’s role

Looking ahead, Fidan said the war could reshape regional dynamics, with Gulf countries potentially revisiting defense strategies and setting clearer expectations for Iran.

He suggested that, if conditions are met after the war, the focus could shift toward economic cooperation — while Iran itself may raise demands regarding US military presence in the Gulf.

Fidan also said Türkiye’s standing has strengthened during the crisis, emphasising Ankara’s consistent position.

“From the very beginning, we did not adopt an ambiguous stance. Everyone sees that we have clearly told all sides what was wrong,” he said, adding that Türkiye has opposed both Israel’s military actions and Iran’s efforts to spread the war.

He stressed that Ankara does not want the conflict to turn into a prolonged regional war and will continue using all diplomatic channels to bring it to an end.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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