Gulf countries have warned they may be forced to take action if the war involving Iran continues, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, highlighting growing concern that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional crisis.

Speaking after a regional tour covering Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, Fidan told reporters in Ankara on Saturday that officials he met — including during talks in Riyadh — see the war continuing for another two to three weeks, with risk levels steadily rising.

He said Gulf states made clear from the outset they would not allow their airspace or bases to be used against Iran and would not become parties to the war.

At the same time, they accused Iran of deliberately targeting not only military installations but also civilian infrastructure and economic assets.

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‘War may last longer’

Fidan warned that the trajectory of the conflict could shift further, pointing to signs of divergence between the United States and Israel.

“Israel will try to influence the US and will seek to prevent a ceasefire or the achievement of peace in the near term,” he said. “There has been a growing assessment that the US’ and Israel’s initial positions are drifting apart. This, in turn, could lead to a longer war.”

He added that negotiations while fighting continues appear unlikely, but outlined a possible pathway: a short-term ceasefire that could open space for talks, while still leaving open the option of renewed hostilities if diplomacy fails.

“Israel may adopt a policy of prolonging the war as much as possible in order to inflict greater damage on Iran,” Fidan said, arguing that the key obstacle is not the absence of plans to end the war, but rather a lack of willingness to pursue peace.

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