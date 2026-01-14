For decades, a gap has persisted between the United States’ rhetoric of restraint and its continued reliance on military force abroad.

US President Donald Trump campaigned on ending the “endless wars” and avoiding foreign entanglements, yet his administration has continued to rely on coercive measures abroad, including operations in Venezuela earlier this month.

More recently, Washington has signalled a willingness to escalate militarily against Iran, further underscoring the gap between its stated restraint and its actions.



That contradiction sits at the core of America’s long interventionist history, and nowhere are its costs more exposed than in Afghanistan.

More than two decades after the US invasion, a final assessment of the war’s reconstruction effort has delivered a stark verdict on how, and why, that project failed.

A report released on December 1 by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) details how billions of dollars were lost to waste, corruption, and poorly designed programmes that Afghanistan’s institutions were never equipped to sustain.

Created by Congress in 2008, SIGAR was tasked with overseeing nearly $150 billion allocated to rebuild Afghanistan’s security forces, government institutions, and economy after the 2001 invasion.

Over the next 18 years, the watchdog repeatedly warned that the US strategy was fragmented, timelines were unrealistic, and vast sums were invested in projects the Afghan state could not sustain – failures that ultimately contributed to the rapid collapse of the US-backed government in 2021 and the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul.

Related TRT World - Taliban urges Afghans to 'return to your country' after new US travel ban

Yet behind SIGAR’s findings lies a deeper question: why did these failures persist for so long despite years of internal warnings and mounting evidence that the reconstruction effort was going off course?

Jordan Kane, a policy analyst who worked on SIGAR’s Lessons Learned program, tells TRT World in an exclusive interview that the answer lies less in technical errors and more in the structural features of US foreign policy that still prioritise military solutions over diplomacy and long-term institution-building.

“The United States has a predisposition towards armed conflict and exerting its will on other countries via force,” Kane tells TRT World.

“This destructive impulse transcends political divisions and stretches across decades.”

Kane argues that economic and political incentives inside Washington helped sustain the war even as its failures became undeniable.

Major defence contractors, she notes, maintain facilities across dozens of states, creating what scholars have described as a built-in political constituency for continued defence spending.

“The F-35 fighter jet has parts manufactured in 45 states,” she says, “which makes it extraordinarily difficult for Congress to rationalise or reduce defence budgets, even in the face of damning evidence like SIGAR’s.”

Beyond its military role, the F-35 programme underpins a vast US defence-industrial network, sustaining tens of thousands of jobs across aerospace manufacturing, engineering, and advanced technology sectors.

“Sixty percent of all reconstruction spending went to security,” she said, citing SIGAR’s final report. “And 91 percent of that was used to sustain the military and police forces of the former Afghan government — a capacity the US military does not maintain outside of large-scale counterinsurgency campaigns.”

As a result, Afghan forces were structurally dependent on US support and collapsed once that support was withdrawn.

Today, more than half of Afghanistan’s estimated population of 42 million relies on humanitarian aid to meet basic needs, a stark reversal from the self-sufficiency repeatedly promised during the reconstruction effort.

When the money stopped



International funding has declined sharply since 2021, as the US, EU member states, and major multilateral donors such as the World Bank and UN agencies redirected attention to other global crises and remained hesitant to engage with the Taliban government, who are not internationally recognised.

Only Russia has recognised the de facto Taliban government. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, and Uzbekistan have appointed or accepted Taliban ambassadors or restored diplomatic ties, signalling pragmatic engagement without full diplomatic recognition.

Related TRT World - Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base

The funding shortfall worsened in 2025 due to the near-total global disbanding of the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) operations, leaving international and local aid agencies struggling to fill the gap.

As a result, only a fraction of the $3.1 billion requested by the United Nations for Afghanistan in 2025 has been secured.

Taliban spokesperson and deputy information minister Zabihullah Mujahid has urged donors to separate humanitarian assistance from politics, arguing that aid distribution has improved under the current authorities.

“The women and children of Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance,” he said, claiming that a significantly larger share of aid now reaches vulnerable communities.

The impact of the funding collapse is becoming increasingly visible on the ground.

More than 400 healthcare facilities have closed , leaving hundreds of thousands of people without access to food and medical services, while doctors warn that children are dying from illnesses that could be easily treated with adequate support.

“I was surprised and disappointed to see that, when the administration dismantled the US Agency for International Development and significant portions of the State Department, they also dismantled the parts of these two agencies that specialised in conflict prevention and stabilisation across the globe in places as diverse as Libya, Haiti, and the Sahel,” Kane says.

These government entities were the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) and USAID’s Bureau for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization (CPS), tasked with conflict prevention, stabilisation, and early intervention.

The decision surprised Kane and many stabilisation experts, she says, because until recently this work had enjoyed broad bipartisan support in Washington.

A conflict significantly misunderstood

For many US officials and aid workers in Afghanistan, the collapse of the Afghan government in 2021 came as a shock.

For those working within the system, the government appeared to be deeply embedded in the core structure of the intervention itself.