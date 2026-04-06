The world is on the edge, and mediators are rushing to get an agreement as the deadline approaches for US President Donald Trump’s threat that he will blow up civilian infrastructure in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Such a scenario is not just critical for Iran, which has threatened to launch retaliatory attacks even more harshly against the power and desalination plants in the energy-producing Gulf states hosting US military and financial assets.

Trump has issued several warnings to Iran in the past few weeks, but his latest threat, which came on Sunday, poses the most serious challenge.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump used expletive-laden language, telling the Iranian leadership they would be “living in Hell” if they did not open the Hormuz Strait, adding that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one.”

Israel-US strikes against Iran have killed nearly 2,000 people, including children, since the beginning of the war and have injured tens of thousands.

Related TRT World - Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut

Regional countries, including Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt, are trying to mediate a ceasefire.

Here’s what we know about the proposal.

Limited ceasefire

Pakistan has proposed a two-tier framework to end the Iran-US conflict, which was shared overnight with Tehran and Washington, and could take effect as early as Monday.

The plan begins with an immediate ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, followed by 15–20 days of negotiations to reach a comprehensive “Islamabad Accord.”

"All elements need to be agreed today," through an electronic memorandum of understanding facilitated by Pakistan, the only communication channel between the parties, according to a Reuters report.

Axios first reported on Sunday that the US, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing US, Israeli and regional sources.

However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Tehran will not reopen the strait in exchange for a "temporary ceasefire"

The official confirmed Iran had received Pakistan's proposal for an immediate ceasefire and was reviewing it, adding that Tehran does not accept being pressured to accept deadlines and make a decision.

The broader settlement is expected to include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.

The United Arab Emirates, the tiny oil-rich Gulf country, which has been hit hard during the five-week war by Iranian missiles and drones, has emphasised that unrestricted use of the strait must be part of any agreement.

Related TRT World - Hormuz access must be secured in US-Iran settlement: UAE president's adviser

Negotiation efforts

Iran has outlined its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals relayed through intermediaries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.