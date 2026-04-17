The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected slower economic growth and higher inflation for Europe in 2026 due to an energy shock stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Alfred Kammer, director of the European department at the IMF, said the region faces a new economic challenge that demands robust macroeconomic policies and structural reforms.

Kammer noted that the European Union expects a growth rate of only 1.3 percent for the current year.

The institution warned that a severe scenario involving a persistent supply shock and tightening financial conditions could push inflation near 5 percent and drag the EU close to a recession.

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The IMF's inflation forecast for 2026 was at 2.6 percent for the euro area, higher than 2.1 percent in 2025.

The fund's expectation was at 2.2 percent for Nordic economies, 10.8 percent for the emerging European economies, 4.4 percent for the world and 2.8 percent for advanced economies.

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