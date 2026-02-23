Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz signed a military order that quietly but decisively reshaped the media landscape in occupied East Jerusalem.

Five Palestinian digital media platforms — Al-Asima, Mi’raj, Al-Quds Al-Bawsala, Quds Plus, and Al-Midan — were officially designated as prohibited organisations , accused of links to Hamas and of “incitement,” allegations that were issued without publicly presented evidence.

For Palestinians, and for anyone trying to understand what is unfolding in Jerusalem, the significance of this move goes far beyond press freedom.

It signals an accelerating effort to impose near-total information control over the city — at a moment when facts on the ground are changing rapidly, and scrutiny is most needed.

Why these platforms matter

Jerusalem is not an open city for Palestinians. The occupied West Bank is fragmented by checkpoints, gates, and roadblocks.

For most Palestinians, entry into occupied East Jerusalem is either impossible or subject to Israeli permits that are routinely denied. International journalists face increasing restrictions as well.

In that environment, these Jerusalem-based digital platforms became indispensable. They provided minute-by-minute reporting from the Old City, Palestinian neighbourhoods, and, most critically, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

During Ramadan, during raids, during illegal settler incursions — these outlets were the connective tissue between Jerusalem and the rest of Palestine. They didn’t just report news. They documented their presence.

That is precisely why they are now gone.

Israeli authorities say the banned outlets were used to incite unrest. Palestinian journalists say this follows a familiar script: sweeping security accusations issued without transparent evidence, applied selectively to Palestinian reporters.

This pattern has played out repeatedly over the years.

Allegations are made, often later challenged or debunked, but the consequences are immediate and irreversible — arrests, closures, imprisonment, and in some cases, death.

The goal is not to win a legal argument. It is to remove voices from the field.

The ban on Palestinian Jerusalem platforms did not happen in isolation.

It follows Israel’s renewed restrictions on Al Jazeera , whose operations have been barred inside Israel — a move widely criticised by press freedom groups and virtually unprecedented for a state that claims democratic credentials.

Together, these steps amount to a sustained campaign to narrow who gets to report on Israel, Palestine, and especially Jerusalem.

Journalists on the ground describe a chilling effect: editors self-censor, fixers pull back, and reporters increasingly calculate whether a story is worth the personal risk.