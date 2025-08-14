Dozens of Palestinian students awarded places at leading British universities risk losing their scholarships after being unable to complete UK visa requirements due to Israel's ongoing blockade of Gaza.

In May this year, these students — among them eight recipients of the UK's prestigious Chevening scholarship — wrote directly to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, appealing for urgent help to reach Britain in time for the new academic year.

They have yet to receive a single official response.

"It is a government-awarded scholarship, yet they have not been in touch with a single student, not even the Chevening scholars," Dr Nora Parr, a researcher at Birmingham University who's also supporting students in Gaza, tells TRT World.

"Folks from the Chevening Secretariat simply tell the students to 'rest assured that they're doing what they can'. But these are proactive community leaders — they are neither assured nor are they resting," says Parr.

Campaigners say the silence and apathy from the UK government have compounded the students' growing anxiety, as time to secure their visas runs out. Many have full scholarships to world-class institutions, including Oxford and Cambridge, yet remain stranded in Gaza with no safe route to complete the required biometric checks.

No safe routes

To apply for a UK visa, applicants must register fingerprints and photographs at an authorised biometrics centre. The only such centre in Gaza has been closed since October 2023. And since Israel shut the Rafah crossing — the sole border point between Gaza and Egypt — in May 2024, no safe routes have been available for students to travel elsewhere to provide this data.

While the UK introduced a biometrics deferral process in 2023, students report that their requests have gone unanswered or delayed for weeks. Even when deferrals are granted, there is no secure route for them to reach a third country to complete the requirement.

At least 76 students in Gaza have secured offers from 31 UK universities, including the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, according to organisers of Gaza40 campaign.

Gaza40 is a coalition run by Palestinian and UK students since August 2 that aims to press the British government to facilitate the students' safe exit and entry into the country.

Thirty-eight have full scholarships, among them eight Chevening Award recipients and Higher Education Scholarship Palestine (HESPAL) scholars funded by the British Council. Another seven scholarship holders are waiting for internet access to complete language requirements.

The remainder include 30 students with conditional or unconditional offers awaiting scholarship decisions, as well as self-funded candidates and those raising funds privately.

Campaign organisers say all stranded students have been identified and are receiving support in preparing visa applications.

The students come from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, including medicine, midwifery, mental health, engineering and the arts.