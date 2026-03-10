US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences if it had placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz and failed to remove them.

"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added that removing the mines would be "a giant step in the right direction."

Trump, however, also noted that US has "no reports of" Tehran putting out mines in the waterway.

Later, the US military said it had destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels "near the Strait of Hormuz," following reports that Tehran is mining the key waterway that has been virtually closed due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

"US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz," the United States Central Command said in a post on X that included video footage of various boats being struck by projectiles and exploding.

Trump also said the US would deploy the same technology and missile systems used against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean to destroy any vessel attempting to lay mines in the strait.

The US has been striking suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September, killing dozens as part of a broader counter-narcotics campaign.

The warning came after a CNN report that Iran has begun laying mines in the strait.