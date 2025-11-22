Several international airlines have cancelled their flights departing from Venezuela, the day after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over the country.

Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca, Chile's LATAM, Trinidad and Tobago's Caribbean, and TAP Air Portugal cancelled their flights departing from Caracas on Saturday, according to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport.

Aeronautica Civil de Colombia said in a statement there were "potential risks" of flying in the Maiquetia area "due to the deterioration of security conditions and increased military activity in the region."

TAP Air Portugal confirmed it cancelled its flights scheduled for Saturday and next Tuesday. "This decision follows information issued by the United States aviation authorities, which indicates that safety conditions in Venezuelan airspace are not guaranteed," the company told Reuters.

Spain's Iberia also said it was cancelling its flights to Caracas from Monday until further notice. The Spanish company's flight scheduled on Saturday to Madrid from Venezuela's capital departed.

"The company will assess the situation to decide when to resume flights to that country," an Iberia spokesperson told Reuters.

Copa Airlines and Wingo kept their flights departing from Maiquetia on Saturday.

Risk at all altitudes