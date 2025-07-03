INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
The parliament revises Transition Charter, allowing interim President General Assimi Goita to serve a renewable five-year term beginning in 2025.
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
FILE- Mali's Interim President Assimi Goita speaks to Putin during their talks in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov, Pool) / AP
July 3, 2025

Mali's National Transition Council (CNT) has unanimously approved a bill that revises the Transition Charter, allowing interim President Gen Assimi Goita to serve a renewable five-year term beginning in 2025, according to the state-run L’Essor website.

A total of 131 CNT members voted on Thursday in a meeting led by Council President Lt. Gen Malick Diaw at the Bamako International Conference Center.

It came after the bill was approved by the Council of Ministers in June, following recommendations from a national conference in December 2021, which called for "priority in political and institutional reforms before organising elections."

The implementation resulted in the adoption of a new Constitution by a June 2023 referendum.

RelatedTRT Global - Mali suspends political party activities to 'maintain public order'
RECOMMENDED

The West African nation’s government set the transition period at 24 months on June 6, 2022, and scheduled a presidential election for February 4 and 18, 2024, but later announced a “slight delay” due to technical reasons.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger – countries facing "the same difficulties" – established the Confederation of Sahel States on July 6, 2024, following the adoption of the Liptako-Gourma Charter, which created the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) on Sept. 16, 2023.

The confederation has taken bold steps to redefine its international alignment, including recent withdrawals from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark