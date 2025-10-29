Türkiye is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the founding of its Republic, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling for unity, resilience, and continued progress toward the country’s “Century of Türkiye” vision.

In a message released on Wednesday, Erdogan congratulated citizens in Türkiye and abroad on Republic Day, extending greetings to Turkish Cypriots and “all friends who share in our joy.”

“On this proud day, I wholeheartedly congratulate every one of our 86 million citizens, the Turkish Cypriot people, and our brothers and sisters living abroad,” he said. “I commemorate with mercy the heroes who made these lands our homeland with their blood and lives.”

Erdogan paid tribute to the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the members of the Grand National Assembly who led the War of Independence.

‘Powerful nation with deep-rooted traditions’