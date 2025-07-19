TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye rejects claims it withheld support for Hague Group’s Gaza statement
Ankara dismisses accusations over Gaza statement delay as politically motivated, citing procedural timelines and affirming its ongoing support for Palestinian rights.
Türkiye rejects claims it withheld support for Hague Group’s Gaza statement
Ankara warns against interpreting Türkiye’s Gaza policy through what it described as “a mindset rooted in misinformation or ill intent.” (Photo: AA) / AA
July 19, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected claims that the country failed to support a joint statement issued by the Hague Group following its meeting in Colombia on July 15–16, calling the allegations “unfounded” and part of a disinformation campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry clarified that participation in joint declarations made at international gatherings follows a defined process and timeline. 

“As anyone with experience and knowledge in such matters would know, participation in decisions and joint statements adopted at international meetings typically follows a set timeline,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the final deadline for countries to formally approve the joint statement issued at the Bogota meeting is September 20. So far, only 12 of the 30 participating countries have declared their support.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'

Continued support for Palestinian rights

Türkiye emphasised that some elements of the statement require inter-institutional coordination due to the country’s international legal obligations.

RECOMMENDED

 “All relevant institutions and organisations must complete the necessary preparations before participating in the joint statement,” the ministry said, underscoring that procedural compliance does not imply political hesitation.

The statement also pointed out that Türkiye is already implementing nearly all of the measures outlined in the draft declaration. 

“As it has consistently done before, Türkiye will continue to strongly support all initiatives that protect Palestinian rights,” the ministry stressed.

The Foreign Ministry warned against interpreting Türkiye’s Gaza policy through what it described as “a mindset rooted in misinformation or ill intent.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'