WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Pakistan emerges as key mediator to end US-Israel war on Iran, with summit said to be on the cards
US Vice President JD Vance may attend proposed Islamabad peace summit with Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, planned for later this week in Islamabad, Axios reports.
Pakistan emerges as key mediator to end US-Israel war on Iran, with summit said to be on the cards
File photo: Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Iran last year. / Reuters
March 23, 2026

Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US-Israel war on Iran, with reports suggesting that Islamabad may host a summit later this week, potentially bringing together the US vice president and the speaker of the Iranian Parliament for truce talks.

US delegation will be coming to Pakistan "in a day or 2" for possible talks but Iran is "still not ready" due to mistrust, Pakistani Foreign Ministry sources tell Anadolu Agency on Monday.

It comes after Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the call.

Separately, Israeli official sources told Axios news site that in addition to White House Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance may attend a proposed peace summit with Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, planned for later this week in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and promised Islamabad's help in bringing peace to the region.

Sharif said he had spoken with Pezeshkian on "the grave situation in the Gulf region", and promised Pakistan was committed to playing "a constructive role in advancing peace".

The pair have spoken several times in the last month, notably to exchange Ramadan and Eid greetings, but also to reaffirm Pakistan's hope for an end to the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Sharif said he extended greetings to Pezeshkian for the Persian New Year, and they also discussed "the grave situation in the Gulf region and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".

In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei suggested messages had been received from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the official IRNA news agency.

RelatedTRT World - Trump believes Israel will honour US-Iran truce deal, but offers no guarantee

Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt passed messages between Washington and Tehran over the past two days, Axios reported, citing an American source.

The Axios report said that the foreign ministers of the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"The mediation is ongoing and making progress. The discussion is about ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues. We hope to have answers soon," a source familiar with the details told Axios.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar separately talked to his Iranian counterpart, Aragchi, to discuss "recent regional developments".

"(They) emphasised the importance of dialogue & diplomacy to promote peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond," the country’s foreign ministry wrote on X.

"Both sides agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation."

Pakistan has had a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia since last year, cementing long-standing defence ties.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both".

Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Munir were both in Riyadh earlier this month and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At the same time, Islamabad has condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and sent congratulations to his son and successor, Mojtaba.

RelatedTRT World - Trump claims holding 'strong talks' with Iran's 'respected leader', not Khamenei
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks
Israel moves closer to legalising death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Israeli strikes kill civilians in Lebanon as Hezbollah hits back across border
Bernie Sanders says ‘absolutely not’ to $200B Iran war bill, plans arms block