Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US-Israel war on Iran, with reports suggesting that Islamabad may host a summit later this week, potentially bringing together the US vice president and the speaker of the Iranian Parliament for truce talks.

US delegation will be coming to Pakistan "in a day or 2" for possible talks but Iran is "still not ready" due to mistrust, Pakistani Foreign Ministry sources tell Anadolu Agency on Monday.

It comes after Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the call.

Separately, Israeli official sources told Axios news site that in addition to White House Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance may attend a proposed peace summit with Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, planned for later this week in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and promised Islamabad's help in bringing peace to the region.

Sharif said he had spoken with Pezeshkian on "the grave situation in the Gulf region", and promised Pakistan was committed to playing "a constructive role in advancing peace".

The pair have spoken several times in the last month, notably to exchange Ramadan and Eid greetings, but also to reaffirm Pakistan's hope for an end to the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Sharif said he extended greetings to Pezeshkian for the Persian New Year, and they also discussed "the grave situation in the Gulf region and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".

In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei suggested messages had been received from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the official IRNA news agency.

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