Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US-Israel war on Iran, with reports suggesting that Islamabad may host a summit later this week, potentially bringing together the US vice president and the speaker of the Iranian Parliament for truce talks.
US delegation will be coming to Pakistan "in a day or 2" for possible talks but Iran is "still not ready" due to mistrust, Pakistani Foreign Ministry sources tell Anadolu Agency on Monday.
It comes after Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the call.
Separately, Israeli official sources told Axios news site that in addition to White House Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance may attend a proposed peace summit with Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, planned for later this week in Islamabad.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and promised Islamabad's help in bringing peace to the region.
Sharif said he had spoken with Pezeshkian on "the grave situation in the Gulf region", and promised Pakistan was committed to playing "a constructive role in advancing peace".
The pair have spoken several times in the last month, notably to exchange Ramadan and Eid greetings, but also to reaffirm Pakistan's hope for an end to the conflict with the United States and Israel.
Sharif said he extended greetings to Pezeshkian for the Persian New Year, and they also discussed "the grave situation in the Gulf region and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".
In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei suggested messages had been received from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the official IRNA news agency.
Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt
Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt passed messages between Washington and Tehran over the past two days, Axios reported, citing an American source.
The Axios report said that the foreign ministers of the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"The mediation is ongoing and making progress. The discussion is about ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues. We hope to have answers soon," a source familiar with the details told Axios.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar separately talked to his Iranian counterpart, Aragchi, to discuss "recent regional developments".
"(They) emphasised the importance of dialogue & diplomacy to promote peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond," the country’s foreign ministry wrote on X.
"Both sides agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation."
Pakistan has had a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia since last year, cementing long-standing defence ties.
The agreement states that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both".
Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Munir were both in Riyadh earlier this month and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
At the same time, Islamabad has condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and sent congratulations to his son and successor, Mojtaba.