Top US Congressman Ro Khanna has read out the names of six “wealthy, powerful men” on the House floor that he said were improperly redacted from files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein​​​​​​.

According to Khanna, the six men whose identities were initially concealed are Les Wexner, the founder of Victoria’s Secret; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai-based DP World; Salvatore Nuara; Zurab Mikeladze; Leonic Leonov; and Nicola Caputo.

Khanna said he and Rep. Thomas Massie reviewed unredacted Epstein materials Monday during a two-hour visit to the US Department of Justice, where they found that roughly 70% to 80% of the files remain redacted, despite a law mandating public release with limited exceptions.

“Why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public?” Khanna said during his floor remarks. “If we found six men they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many they are covering up for in those three million files.”

Khanna accused the FBI of scrubbing the records months before Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which allows redactions primarily to protect victims’ identities.

Related TRT World - Unredacted Epstein files stir uproar after US lawmakers flag names of 'prominent figures'

Massie, who had previously said he would not disclose the names himself, later said on the US social media company X’s platform that the Justice Department unredacted several documents following his criticism, including files listing potential co-conspirators.