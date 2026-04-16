An Iranian lawmaker said a proposed plan to formalise Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is aimed at strengthening the national currency, the rial, through regional financial mechanisms, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

Ahmad Naderi, a member of parliament’s presiding board, said the plan envisions payments related to maritime transit being conducted in rial, describing it as a step toward enhancing the currency’s role in regional trade.

He also estimated that revenues from managing and regulating maritime traffic in the strategic waterway would range between $10 billion and $15 billion annually, warning that higher figures circulating in some analyses are “exaggerated” and not consistent with realities on the ground.

Naderi, who represents Tehran in parliament, cautioned against what he described as “emotional and unrealistic” portrayals of Hormuz-related revenues, saying such narratives could play into economic and social pressures designed by adversaries.