As 2025 draws to a close, claims of liberal internationalism, values-based alliances, and a rules-based order have breathed their last under the rubble of Gaza.



We are now facing a ruthless, updated version of an old habit: Transactional Realism .



From Washington’s new strategy documents to Brussels’ search for security, this is the new operating system of global politics.



In this new phase, states—claiming they no longer have the luxury of idealism—view humanitarian values merely as cost items on a balance sheet to be deleted.



Their goal is no longer to establish justice, but to manage problems at the lowest possible cost. Alliances are no longer built on shared values, but on project-based, quid pro quo partnerships.

As the world turns into a vast diplomatic bazaar and diplomats are replaced by "dealmakers," the greatest danger of the coming year is not the outbreak of new wars, but the freezing of existing crises in Gaza and Ukraine through soulless deals that sacrifice justice.



If a global conscience is not mobilised in 2026, the result will be nothing but a postponed chaos—a conscienceless stability.

The grand bargain table

What makes this pragmatism even more dangerous in 2026 is the interconnectedness of crises, turning the international system into a giant grand bargain table.

A retreat in Ukraine has become tradeable for a move in Syria; diplomatic silence on Gaza can be swapped for a gain in energy security.



This new form of diplomacy blurs the lines separating files, turning the world into a savage marketplace where anything can be exchanged for anything else.

The war in Ukraine is likely to be the first laboratory of this global pragmatism.



As fatigue grows in European capitals and calls from the US to “ end this war " intensify, 2026 will likely see a scenario where normative concepts like territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacrificed to the reality of current front lines by the international community.



This new transactional strategy, supported by the US, operating with a merchant mentality, will focus solely on closing the deal.

The situation is even more dire in the Middle East. Amid the genocide in Gaza , the world tends to treat the Palestinian issue not as a question of political rights and statehood, but as a construction and security barrier project.



The plans to be put on the table in 2026 will prioritise Israel’s security and the ability of global actors to exit the crisis with minimal cost, rather than the dignity and sovereignty of Palestinians.



This approach, which treats the victims of genocide not as subjects but as objects of diplomatic bargaining, will not heal the wound; it will merely cover it with concrete in the spirit of this new transactional era.

So, in this diplomatic bazaar of 2026, who will speak for the voiceless? Who will protect the rights of those left behind by the international system?

Out of habit from the last century, our eyes turn to the institutions of the liberal order, such as the United Nations.



However, the events of 2025, and particularly the genocide in Gaza, have certified the moral and operational bankruptcy of these institutions. International norms today serve merely as guardians of the status quo.



The decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) function as little more than study material for law faculties. The institutions and mechanisms of the last century do not even occupy a footnote on the desks of leaders in the world of transactional realism.

Therefore, seeking a global conscience in these cold corridors is a futile effort. Institutions have surrendered to pragmatism. Global justice is no longer a matter of bureaucratic mechanisms, but of a volitional stance.