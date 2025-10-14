Venezuela has announced that it would close its embassy in Norway, just days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was unfazed by the genocide in Gaza and expressed support for Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was part of "the first phase of a comprehensive restructuring of its Foreign Service," without directly referring to the prize.

It added that the move was linked to a "strategic reassignment of resources" and confirmed that Venezuela would also shut down its embassy in Australia.

"The central objective of this reorganisation is to optimise state resources and redefine our diplomatic presence to strengthen alliances with the Global South, promoting solidarity among peoples and cooperation in strategic areas for mutual development," the ministry said.

"Venezuela reaffirms that these actions reflect its unwavering determination to defend national sovereignty and actively contribute to building a new world order based on justice, solidarity, and inclusion," it added.

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the closure.

The announcement came days after the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Machado "for her tireless efforts to promote democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Machado dedicated the award to US President Donald Trump.

