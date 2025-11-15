US President Donald Trump says he has made up his mind on potential action on Venezuela, but declined to disclose details to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I can’t tell you what it would be, but I sort of did,” Trump responded when asked if he had decided on next steps.

“We’ve made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in,” he added.

Trump said US efforts to curb narcotics trafficking were showing results, but pointed to challenges involving neighboring countries.

“We have a Mexico problem. We have a Colombia problem,” he said. “We're doing very well. Drugs coming into our country are greatly slowed, as you can imagine.”

During the last two months, the US military has carried out deadly attacks on at least 21 vessels it claims were transporting drugs from South America to the US, without providing evidence that they were involved in smuggling, resulting in a reported 80 deaths.