AMERICAS
2 min read
Trump suggests his call on Venezuela has been finalised
As Washington steps up its regional strikes, senior military officials reportedly laid out possible operations in Venezuela during a White House meeting, including prospect of land attacks presented directly to the US President.
Trump suggests his call on Venezuela has been finalised
U.S. President Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Palm Beach, Florida / Reuters
November 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump says he has made up his mind on potential action on Venezuela, but declined to disclose details to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I can’t tell you what it would be, but I sort of did,” Trump responded when asked if he had decided on next steps.

“We’ve made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in,” he added.

Trump said US efforts to curb narcotics trafficking were showing results, but pointed to challenges involving neighboring countries.

“We have a Mexico problem. We have a Colombia problem,” he said. “We're doing very well. Drugs coming into our country are greatly slowed, as you can imagine.”

During the last two months, the US military has carried out deadly attacks on at least 21 vessels it claims were transporting drugs from South America to the US, without providing evidence that they were involved in smuggling, resulting in a reported 80 deaths.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela announces 'massive' military deployment to counter US presence in Caribbean
RECOMMENDED

Military options

Venezuela has mobilised regular military units and civilian militias across the country in response to the strikes.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday that the US would embark on a new mission, "Operation Southern Spear," to remove "narco-terrorists from our hemisphere."

"President (Donald) Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering," Hegseth wrote on the US social media company X.

Media reports said Thursday that Trump was presented with options for military operations in Venezuela, including land strikes, by his senior military officials during a meeting at the White House.

Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine and senior officials "briefed the president on military options for the coming days," said the report.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect