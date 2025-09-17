WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
The Turkish president says no one can prevent Ankara from standing by the oppressed people of Gaza who are struggling to survive under Israel's brutal attacks.
President Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Turkish MFA campus in Ankara, Türkiye, September 17, 2025. / AA
September 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a strong speech pledging steadfast support for Palestinians and denouncing Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"We will not allow Jerusalem to be defiled by unholy hands, though I know the resentment of Hitler admirers may never truly fade," Erdogan said on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ankara.

He vowed that Muslims "will not take a single step back from our rights over East Jerusalem.”

The Turkish president said, "Those who believe they can build a secure future with oppression and genocide at the cost of innocent children's lives will drown in the blood they have shed."

Erdogan added that Türkiye would continue to stand "in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry, from Syria to Yemen, from Lebanon to Qatar", and reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to Gaza.

"No one can prevent us from standing by the oppressed people of Gaza who are struggling to survive under Israel's brutal attacks," he said.

"We will stand firm today and tomorrow against those who seek to turn our region into a sea of blood, those who fuel instability in our geography," Erdogan added.

