Tougher Trump stance doesn't signal end of US-Russia dialogue: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov says many "irritants" and problems still need to be resolved to improve ties with the US, which he adds are "in a deplorable state."
July 18, 2025

The Kremlin has said that it did not believe that a tougher stance US President Donald Trump has adopted towards Russia over its war in Ukraine means the end of US-Russia talks aimed at reviving their battered ties.

Trump unveiled his new position on Monday, setting a 50-day deadline for Moscow to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sanctions. He also promised more missiles for Kiev, a move the Russian Foreign Ministry sharply criticised on Thursday.

Asked on Friday if Trump's statements meant that negotiations aimed at reviving ties between Moscow and Washington would now end, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said:

"We assume that this is not what it means. Of course, these are different issues. One issue is the question of the Ukrainian (peace) settlement. The other issue is our bilateral relations."

Moscow's dialogue with Washington improved after Trump retook office in January. Still, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with President Vladimir Putin over conditions the Kremlin chief has attached to any potential ceasefire.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of peace talks in Türkiye earlier this year, which yielded an agreement to exchange prisoners and soldiers' remains.

But no date has yet been set for a third round of talks and the warring sides remain far apart on the terms of any ceasefire or eventual peace settlement.

By Sadiq S Bhat
