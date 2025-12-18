WORLD
Germany charges teenagers for attempted murder over alleged far-right terror plot
German federal prosecutors say the teenage suspects planned and carried out arson and bomb attacks targeting asylum-seekers’ homes and left-wing institutions
Police search rooms in the "Altes Postamt" building in Neubukow, Germany, on May 21 2025. / AP
December 18, 2025

Germany's federal prosecutor charged seven alleged members and one supporter of a “right-wing extremist terrorist” group with attempted murder and other offences on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office accused the defendants, some of them teenagers, of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grievous bodily harm.

Most of the youths were arrested in May, when they were accused of involvement with a group calling itself “Last Defense Wave” that allegedly aimed to destabilise the country’s democratic system by carrying out attacks on migrants and political opponents.

Self-proclaimed ‘final authority’

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the group sees itself as the “final authority” for defending the “German nation.” It said the group was founded in May 2024 and that it planned or carried out arson and bomb attacks on asylum-seekers’ homes and left-wing institutions.

At the time, five suspects between 14 and 21 years old were arrested in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, and Hesse. The police searched 13 properties there, as well as in Saxony and Thuringia. Three other suspects were already in custody at the time.

Due to the suspects' age, some of them had to appear with their parents before the investigating judge at the federal court of justice in Karlsruhe. With the exception of one suspect, who was released in July, all others are in pre-trial detention.

Arson attacks and alleged plots

Federal prosecutors attribute three attacks and planned attacks to the group, including an arson attack on a cultural centre in Altdobern in the state of Brandenburg, an attempted but unsuccessful attack on an asylum-seekers’ home in Schmolln in Thuringia, and plans to attack an asylum-seekers’ accommodation in Senftenberg, also in Brandenburg.

Nobody was injured during the incidents. Several members of the group were also accused of robbing and beating individuals, causing significant injuries, the prosecutor's statement said.

According to documents released in July, the group's members planned to “trigger a race war in which a spiral of violence and counterviolence would be set in motion to preserve the ‘white race’ and ultimately eliminate liberal democracy," German news agency dpa reported.

They are said to have posted racist and antisemitic messages on social media and glorified the “Third Reich” and National Socialism, according to dpa.

SOURCE:AP
