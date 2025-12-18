Germany's federal prosecutor charged seven alleged members and one supporter of a “right-wing extremist terrorist” group with attempted murder and other offences on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office accused the defendants, some of them teenagers, of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grievous bodily harm.

Most of the youths were arrested in May, when they were accused of involvement with a group calling itself “Last Defense Wave” that allegedly aimed to destabilise the country’s democratic system by carrying out attacks on migrants and political opponents.

Self-proclaimed ‘final authority’

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the group sees itself as the “final authority” for defending the “German nation.” It said the group was founded in May 2024 and that it planned or carried out arson and bomb attacks on asylum-seekers’ homes and left-wing institutions.

At the time, five suspects between 14 and 21 years old were arrested in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, and Hesse. The police searched 13 properties there, as well as in Saxony and Thuringia. Three other suspects were already in custody at the time.

Due to the suspects' age, some of them had to appear with their parents before the investigating judge at the federal court of justice in Karlsruhe. With the exception of one suspect, who was released in July, all others are in pre-trial detention.