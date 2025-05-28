The Council of Europe’s anti-racism commission released its annual report on Wednesday, highlighting some of the most common forms of racial discrimination in Europe and urging states to step up efforts to combat it.

The report, covering the 2024 activities of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), raised concerns over law enforcement officials frequently stopping and searching individuals based on ethnicity.

Racial profiling particularly affects Black people, migrants, Roma, Muslims and those perceived as such, the report said.

It added that some European countries were found in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights for failing to properly investigate such incidents.

“Racial profiling has considerable negative effects on society as a whole, generating a feeling of humiliation and injustice among affected people,” it warned.

Despite the challenges, the report welcomed “encouraging initiatives” in some countries, such as the development of clear anti-profiling rules and improved tracking systems for stop-and-search practices.

“Governments and the leadership of law enforcement agencies should build on such initiatives and take resolute action,” the report said.