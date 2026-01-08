Saudi Arabia has alleged the United Arab Emirates smuggled Yemen’s STC separatist leader Aidarous Al-Zubaidi out of the country, with the coalition saying he travelled to the self-declared republic of Somaliland by boat and later boarded a flight via Mogadishu to Abu Dhabi.

The plane that took him to Mogadishu from Somaliland "under the supervision of UAE officers" waited for an hour before flying to a military airport in Abu Dhabi, the coalition said in a statement early on Thursday, without specifying whether Zubaidi was still on board.

Al-Zubaidi was accused of high treason and removed from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Wednesday, while the coalition bombed his home province after he failed to attend talks in Riyadh, a move that left his fate unclear and clouded efforts to contain a military escalation that erupted last month.

"Reliable intelligence indicates that Aidaros Alzubidi (Al-Zubaidi) and others have escaped in the dead of night," a statement from the coalition said, detailing a boat-and-plane journey from Aden to Abu Dhabi via Somaliland and Somalia.

The leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) sailed from Aden to Berbera in Somaliland, a breakaway region in the Horn of Africa, after midnight on Wednesday, the coalition said.

He then flew in a Russian-made Ilyushin plane to Mogadishu "under the supervision of UAE officers", before continuing to a military airport in Abu Dhabi, arriving on Wednesday evening, it added.

No immediate comment was available from the UAE foreign ministry.