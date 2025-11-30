Thousands of people in Israel formed long lines Saturday in front of the Portuguese Embassy in Tel Aviv to apply for Portuguese citizenship, according to a report from the Times of Israel news website.

The Israelis lined up in front of the embassy from early morning to apply.

The embassy’s special “return to the old days” in-person appointment day, organised to overcome heavy congestion in the online booking system, attracted significant attention.

The report said those standing in a line that stretched from the embassy’s entrance to an underground parking area were waiting to apply for citizenship or to renew their Portuguese passports.

Portuguese citizenship for Israelis

Portugal, through a law adopted in 2015, granted the right to apply for citizenship to Sephardic Jews who were persecuted during the Inquisition in the 16th century.