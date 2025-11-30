WORLD
2 min read
Thousands of Israelis queue at Portuguese Embassy for citizenship
Israelis line up in front of Embassy in Tel Aviv.
Thousands of Israelis queue at Portuguese Embassy for citizenship
The Israelis lined up in front of the embassy from early morning to apply. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Thousands of people in Israel formed long lines Saturday in front of the Portuguese Embassy in Tel Aviv to apply for Portuguese citizenship, according to a report from the Times of Israel news website.

The Israelis lined up in front of the embassy from early morning to apply.

The embassy’s special “return to the old days” in-person appointment day, organised to overcome heavy congestion in the online booking system, attracted significant attention.

The report said those standing in a line that stretched from the embassy’s entrance to an underground parking area were waiting to apply for citizenship or to renew their Portuguese passports.

Portuguese citizenship for Israelis

Portugal, through a law adopted in 2015, granted the right to apply for citizenship to Sephardic Jews who were persecuted during the Inquisition in the 16th century.

RECOMMENDED

But due to the high volume of applications, the Portuguese government announced in 2023 that the law had achieved its purpose and introduced more restrictive requirements.

It is noted that Israelis seek Portuguese citizenship for benefits such as free movement within EU countries, lower living costs, easier admission to European universities and lower tuition fees.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the number of Israelis seeking a second passport has increased.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have left the country, and interest in Portuguese citizenship continues to rise.

RelatedTRT World - Portugal formally recognises Palestinian state
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions