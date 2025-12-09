Nobel officials delayed a press conference with Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado in Oslo on Tuesday, but said they remained confident Venezuela's elusive opposition leader would collect her award in person.

It was not known whether Machado, who has been in hiding since August 2024, was in the city. The Venezuelan government has said it would declare her a "fugitive" if she attends, putting her at risk of arrest if she tries to re-enter the country.

Her family is already in the Norwegian capital and said they hoped she would attend.

The press conference, traditionally held by the prizewinner on the eve of the December 10 award ceremony in Oslo, was expected to be the 58-year-old's first public appearance in 11 months.

In a message to the media early on Tuesday, the institute said the press conference was "postponed", without giving a reason for the delay.

"Everything suggests that we will manage to organise a press conference today," Nobel Institute spokesperson Erik Aasheim said.

It remained, however, unclear whether Machado had arrived in Oslo and would be able to accept her award in person on Wednesday.

The chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jorgen Watnes Frydnes, said early on Tuesday that her presence was "more or less" confirmed.

Machado has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of stealing the July 2024 election she was banned from standing in.

She has lived in hiding in Venezuela since August 2024.

She last appeared in public at a demonstration in Caracas on January 9, protesting against Maduro's inauguration for his third term.

'Fugitive'

Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, said last month the opposition leader would be considered a "fugitive" if she travelled to Norway to accept the prize.