Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into the holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of Hajj, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale following a brief lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi officials say more than one million foreign pilgrims have already arrived in the country as of Sunday, May 25, with more expected to join them — along with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims living in Saudi Arabia — as the total number of Hajj pilgrims this year is anticipated to reach pre-pandemic figures of around two million.

Hajj takes place from the 8th to the 13th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar and is scheduled between June 4 and June 9 this year.