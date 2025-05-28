WORLD
1 min read
Muslim pilgrims begin to arrive in Mecca ahead of Hajj
More than one million Muslims have streamed into the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia ahead of the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, scheduled between June 4–9 this year.
Muslim pilgrims begin to arrive in Mecca ahead of Hajj
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Ozge Bulmus / TRT World
May 28, 2025

Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into the holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of Hajj, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale following a brief lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi officials say more than one million foreign pilgrims have already arrived in the country as of Sunday, May 25, with more expected to join them — along with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims living in Saudi Arabia — as the total number of Hajj pilgrims this year is anticipated to reach pre-pandemic figures of around two million. 

Hajj takes place from the 8th to the 13th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar and is scheduled between June 4 and June 9 this year.

RECOMMENDED

As one of the five pillars of Islam, all able-bodied Muslims with sufficient means are required to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lives.

Those partaking in Hajj view the pilgrimage as an opportunity to strengthen their faith, wipe out old sins and start afresh.

Here’s a look at how many pilgrims have undertaken the Hajj over the years.

Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'